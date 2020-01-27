LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 3,174 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 363,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 269,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,648,000 after purchasing an additional 49,410 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 282,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 25,239 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst alerts:

BTT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.