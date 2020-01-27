Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Raises Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2,057.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 90,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 86,319 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 56,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 71,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $70.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,385,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,013. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

