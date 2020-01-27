Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases Shares of 10,325 GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,325 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 72.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the second quarter worth about $596,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 280.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 41,759 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 5.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVAL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $8.92.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. Analysts anticipate that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVAL shares. ValuEngine lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

