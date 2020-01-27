Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $316,000 Stock Position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich trimmed its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 84.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 71.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 57.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

NYSE:CHL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.15. 250,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. China Mobile Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

