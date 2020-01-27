Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Director Scott D. Stowell Sells 300,000 Shares

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:LEN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.29. 3,853,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,428,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Lennar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 43,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

