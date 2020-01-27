Leisure Capital Management Takes $258,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.91. The stock had a trading volume of 53,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,306. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average is $90.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.01 and a 52 week high of $96.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

