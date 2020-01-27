Leisure Capital Management Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Leisure Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

ABT stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.59. 2,423,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. The company has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

