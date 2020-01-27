Leisure Capital Management Has $673,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Leisure Capital Management reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,509,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,578 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,391. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $6.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.28. 1,163,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,823. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

