Leisure Capital Management Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Leisure Capital Management cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,209,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 27,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,617,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371,995. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

