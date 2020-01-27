Leisure Capital Management Acquires New Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,103,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,200 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in BCE by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,321,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,963,000 after purchasing an additional 446,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in BCE by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,278,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 331,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in BCE by 613.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 200,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 172,167 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 51,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.93%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

