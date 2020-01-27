Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Takes $963,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,410.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 326.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000.

NYSEARCA JKE traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.23. 19,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,509. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.33 and a 1-year high of $224.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

