Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Sells 590 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 941.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 308,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 127,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,923,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.30. 2,508,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,179. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

