Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,686,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,243,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,998,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 841,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,761,000 after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

ADP traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,406. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $133.76 and a fifty-two week high of $179.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.14 and its 200-day moving average is $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

