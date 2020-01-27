Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $769,000 Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 418,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 65,352 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 59,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 59.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.52 on Monday, hitting $175.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,349,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,129. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.76. The stock has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

