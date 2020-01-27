Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 846 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 51,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 55,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,152,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,336,705. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.