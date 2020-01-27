Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 117.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,411,443 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

