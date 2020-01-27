Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $606,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,026,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 289.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 82,133 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 10,694.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 68,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 67,699 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,351,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Shares of ACWV traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.51. 252,416 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average of $94.63.

