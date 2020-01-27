Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.62.

Shares of AEM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.70. 1,549,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,732. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.55 and a beta of -0.54. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

