Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3675 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a payout ratio of 277.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 233.3%.

Shares of LMRK stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $16.98. 58,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,928. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.40 million, a PE ratio of 84.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMRK. ValuEngine raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

