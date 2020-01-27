L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $290.00 price target on the stock.

LHX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $222.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.86. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $140.88 and a 12 month high of $224.50.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

