Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Kohl’s by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 77,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

NYSE:KSS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.05. 102,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,304. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

