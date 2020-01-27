Kleros Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.20 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Kleros token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $17,505.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 514,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,215,910 tokens. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

