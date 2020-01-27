Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Trading Up 0.8%

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $36.01, approximately 261 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.
Several brokerages have weighed in on KLPEF. ValuEngine raised Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Klepierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
