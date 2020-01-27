Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Trading Up 0.8%

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $36.01, approximately 261 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLPEF. ValuEngine raised Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Klepierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

