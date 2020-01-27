Kinross Gold’s (KGC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.25 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KGC. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.71. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of -0.15.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.75 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.