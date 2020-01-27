Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the December 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,948. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.30. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 189.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 217,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

