Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the December 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,948. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.30. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.
About Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.
