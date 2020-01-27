Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives GBX 207.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 202.14 ($2.66).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Kingfisher to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 212 ($2.79) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other news, insider Mark Seligman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £20,200 ($26,571.95). Also, insider Bernard Bot bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($136,806.10).

Kingfisher stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 202.50 ($2.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 216.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 210.24. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 185.90 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 268.20 ($3.53).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

