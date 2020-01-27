Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.69.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.51. 62,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,245. Kimberly Clark has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

