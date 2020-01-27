KickToken Market Capitalization Achieves $35.55 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. KickToken has a total market cap of $35.55 million and approximately $30,325.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Mercatox, ProBit Exchange and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.49 or 0.05417711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026675 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00126727 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018345 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002535 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 637,738,193,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,603,686,660 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, P2PB2B, BitMart, Exmo, HitBTC, Mercatox, Gate.io, YoBit, Livecoin, Dcoin, Bilaxy, COSS, OOOBTC, KuCoin, TOKOK, ProBit Exchange, Coinsbit and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

