Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Up 25.0% in January

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:KFFB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.75. 408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 million, a P/E ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.22% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

