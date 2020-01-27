KekCoin Price Down 1.2% This Week (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KekCoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. KekCoin has a market cap of $345,722.00 and $11.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00022450 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.60 or 0.02719627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002585 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009102 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About KekCoin

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

