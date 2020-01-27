Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Sells 8,306 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE decreased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBCI stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 56,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,859. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

