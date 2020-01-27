Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Sells 15,266 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,266 shares during the period. Hologic comprises 1.9% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned about 0.11% of Hologic worth $15,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

HOLX stock remained flat at $$53.72 during trading on Monday. 2,768,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,582. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -358.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.54 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

