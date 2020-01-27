Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Reduces Stock Position in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lessened its position in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Seaboard makes up 6.6% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $54,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 80.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 20.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 30.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB traded down $14.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4,105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 287. Seaboard Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3,538.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,743.71.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.