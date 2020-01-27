K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Stock Price Up 0.4%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C)’s share price rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 253.20 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 254 ($3.34), approximately 12,023 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 89,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.33).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02.

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

