K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 7,000 Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Heico were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Heico by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Heico by 25.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the third quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Heico in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

HEI stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.91. 22,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Heico Corp has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Heico’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.96%.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.70 per share, for a total transaction of $114,544.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,711,937.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

