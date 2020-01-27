K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 250 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,155,000 after buying an additional 121,062 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ecolab by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,628,000 after buying an additional 150,379 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,501,000 after buying an additional 49,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 963,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,866,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.91 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

