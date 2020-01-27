K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $5.09 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,704 shares during the period. BCE makes up about 1.3% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in BCE by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,103,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,200 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in BCE by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,321,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,963,000 after purchasing an additional 446,099 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BCE by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,278,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 331,377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in BCE by 613.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 200,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 172,167 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.55. 59,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,115. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.597 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.93%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.