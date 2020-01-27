K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 140.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Twitter by 45.5% during the second quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Twitter by 49.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 73,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 4,150.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,775,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,863,960. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $52,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $307,424.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,411 shares of company stock worth $2,202,468 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a $39.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

