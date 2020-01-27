K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total value of $2,077,896.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,947,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,842,614,949.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,211 shares of company stock valued at $64,530,786. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock traded down $7.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $315.75. 246,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $197.66 and a 1-year high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

