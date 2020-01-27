K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a $63.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.46.

ATVI stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.32. 6,245,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

