Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Just Eat from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

OTCMKTS JSTLF opened at $11.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. Just Eat has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

