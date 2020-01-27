Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.24-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Juniper Networks to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.71.

JNPR traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.47. 8,700,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,135,640.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,427.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,791. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

