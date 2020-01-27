JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is LexAurum Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 4.3% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,969,000 after buying an additional 3,516,984 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,559 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,298,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,482,000 after acquiring an additional 191,088 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 57,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,042 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

