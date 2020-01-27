JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

Mattel stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.70. Mattel has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $17.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 85.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in Mattel by 104.3% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63,534 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 550.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 27.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

