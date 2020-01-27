JOYN Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $368,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,823,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 196,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 106,934 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,698,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. The stock has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

