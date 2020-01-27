JOYN Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,534 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 70,098 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 759,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 585,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 65,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $998,300.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,127 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $5.17 on Monday, reaching $162.40. 754,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,382. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.09 and a 52 week high of $173.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

