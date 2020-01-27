JOYN Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JOYN Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,399 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of JOYN Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $38,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,196,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,465,000 after purchasing an additional 37,082 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,035,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,938,000 after purchasing an additional 104,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.10. 1,841,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,055. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $137.32 and a twelve month high of $185.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.