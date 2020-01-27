JOYN Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded down $10.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $342.88. 7,655,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,511,854. The company has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $385.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.28.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.