John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,565.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,944,000 after acquiring an additional 45,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 25,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,625. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

