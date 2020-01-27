John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,304,000 after buying an additional 1,889,001 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,405,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 419,371 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 138.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 513,529 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,866,000 after purchasing an additional 745,810 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $60.05. 32,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,906. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.02 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82.

